Veterans Day assembly held at Diamond High School

DIAMOND, Mo. — Veterans were also honored today in Diamond. As assembly was held in the high school gym for middle and high school students.

Many veterans were also in attendance and recognized. One of them included army veteran James White.

“Veterans Day means a lot. You know we served our country, we defended our country and we oughta hold our veterans up because we was the ones that supplied their freedom to them,” said James White — U.S. Army Airborne Chauffeur.

White is also a former teacher in Diamond.