Veteran receives new roof thanks to project by area organizations

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A house can’t really be a home unless it has a roof to keep out the elements of mother nature. One Webb City couple’s was badly damaged–but they don’t have to worry about that anymore.

A few years ago, Louis Foraker would be the one climbing a ladder and working on top of house to install a new roof. But those days have since passed for the Webb City Vietnam Veteran.

So, he watched as workers with a local company put on he and his wife’s new roof, thanks to a program called the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The project is a cooperative effort between Owens Corning, Abernathy Roofing, and Habitat For Humanity.

Louis Foraker, Vietnam Veteran, said, “Wouldn’t have been able to afford it, you know my wife and I both retired in October of last year and there’s no way we could have afford to put a ten thousand dollar roof on.”

Jon Abernathy, Abernathy Roofing & Construction, said, “Roofs everyday is what we do, over time it’s not that much fun as an owner but this is what it’s all about, to be able to serve the community, help ones in need and bless a veteran.”

After meeting with Foraker and getting his personal information, someone with Joplin area habit for humanity sent in the veteran’s paper work and Scott Clayton had the privilege of informing the couple they were the recipients of of roof deployment project.

Scott Clayton, Ex. Dir., Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said, “But when you see it happening and you see the happiness that comes from Louis and Sue and they’re just so thrilled, so thrilled at what’s going on today and just seeing that look on their faces makes it all worth it.”