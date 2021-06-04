Veteran Organizations are raising money for Veterans in the Joplin area

JOPLIN, MO – Several area veterans organizations had booths set up at today’s stop.

Among them, was “Our Veterans First.”

It’s raising money to build a tiny village for veterans in the Joplin area, similar to one in Kansas city.

The hope is to raise $1,500,000 to fund construction.

The village will provide transitional housing for veterans for up to 2 years until they’re ready to get back out on their own.

“We have anywhere between 30 and 50 veterans every day on the streets of Joplin, that are either homeless or at risk and we believe we can do better, we should do better.” Says Michelle Lee, President, Our Veterans First.

If you’d like more information about “Our Veterans First” or the “Nation of Patriots” tour, check out the links below.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Ourveteransfirst-457307738367249/

https://www.nationofpatriots.com/