Vet Hand Up dinner benefits veterans in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans and their families enjoy a dinner and band to help other vets in need.

The inaugural Vet Hand Up dinner was held at VFW Post 534 Sunday in Joplin.

Veterans and their families ate a turkey, ham, and brisket dinner for free, while listening to live entertainment.

Local businesses donated items to a live auction and the Webb City JROTC program helped set up the meal.

When trying to put on events like these in the past, organizers say they haven’t had much support.

That is, until they came to Joplin.

Raymond Williamson, Event Organizer, says, “I’m actually surprised. Past few years, not so much. Not here in Joplin, but in other places that we tried to do things like this and I was extremely surprised.”

All of the funds from auction and ticket sales will be divided between Gumi Camp, House Inc. and area veterans in need.