JOPLIN, Mo. — After rebranding earlier this year, a local cannabis dispensary has reached a new milestone.

Today marks the first anniversary for Verts Neighborhood Dispensary.



It held a celebration event this afternoon with food, entertainment and vendors from businesses Verts has worked with over the past year.



Manager Amber Taylor says one of the key takeaways over the past year has been to remain flexible, especially since legislation regarding marijuana is often changing in states like Missouri.



“Staying ahead of the game is key, but you also never know how to stay ahead because in the cannabis industry, it changes every day, and you never know what’s going to happen so you always have to be ready for it,” says Taylor, “We really just try to incorporate the neighborhood dispensary feel, we really are your neighborhood dispensary.”



When it opened last year, Verts was originally known as Besame wellness before it rebranded in March.