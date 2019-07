Sarah Garbee, 26 and Caleb Williams, 24, of Verona are charged with abuse of a child resulting in death. They are being held in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond each. They will appear in court on Monday.

Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office was called after a child had been taken to a hospital and died under suspicious circumstances. An autopsy reveal the child died from blunt force trauma. Authorities say Garbee was the child’s mother and Williams was her live-in boyfriend.