Vernon County to offer tire recycling event

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County is partnering with the Region M Waste Management District to offer a discounted tire collection event.

On May second from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. people can bring their spare tires to the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The tires will be shredded and the material gained from them will be used to make composite lumber for picnic tables and benches.

Households will be limited to 10 tires and charged anywhere from one to seven dollars for recycling depending on the tire. It is a cash only event and for Vernon County residents only no businesses.

Joe Hardin – Vernon County Presiding Commissioner, said, “Tires are expensive to get rid of, so we’re gonna try to pass on savings through Region M, through DNR, to our local residents here and hopefully have a very large successful event.”

Following the event several trucks will be coming in to pick up the tires to be shredded preventing them from being in landfills ditches and even water systems.