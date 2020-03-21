Vernon County rolls out new alert system

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri county is rolling out a new alert system for its residents.

The city of Nevada and Vernon County have partnered to bring an emergency mass notification system, called Code Red to the public.

It’s an opt-in text service that issues alerts for weather events, including floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes.

It will also alert the public for event cancellations and road closures.

The text program will supplement the aging siren system, as well as bring alerts to bordering counties and those who may not receive important messages.

Chief William Thornton, Nevada Fire Department, said, “We have a rural county so a lot of our smaller communities out there don’t even have storm sirens, so there this they kind of just watch the news or listen to the news or radio and weather radios etc, but that will be kind of one of the things with this system. It’s automatically tied with the National Weather Service.”

To sign up for alerts, follow the link or text instructions below.

https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFE3167D4D94

Text Vernonmocr to 99411