NEVADA, Mo. — A long-time Vernon County H&R Block employee is one of only six people chosen for a national honor.

“Ironically enough, my mom was awarded a very similar award from Block, a national award in 1995. So, I’m very honored, I think, that those values of Block back then are still valued today, and still recognized today. And, it’s a nice legacy, I think, that of my mom, that she was a great role model for me,” said Susan Thompson, H&R Tax Associate/Grant Winner.

“These additional funds will allow us to provide a greater outreach to the boots-on-the-ground, the veterans that are here, you know, and provide them with the support they deserve and that we’re more than happy to provide,” said Jason Meisenheimer, Elks Lodge Past District Deputy.

Thompson was recognized for her volunteer work with the Walker Community Betterment Association, feeding the homeless, and working with the veteran’s home in Mount Vernon.

Susan Thompson is the recipient of this year’s Make Every Block Better award. It recognizes employees who go above and beyond in their communities.

Thompson will receive $7,500 for the charity of her choice. She is a survivor of suicide loss, after losing her dad from the illness — so she’s chosen the local Elks Lodge veteran suicide prevention program.

The award is recognition she shares with her mom.