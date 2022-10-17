CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — Multiple SWMO law enforcement agencies were able to track down and arrest a hit-and-run suspect from Vernon County over the weekend.

Barton County deputies learned a hit-and-run suspect was headed southbound from rural Vernon County on Saturday and began to track them down. Eventually, a deputy was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in Lamar and attempted to stop them only for them to flee.

The suspect’s vehicle headed back northbound onto I49. More authorities were called to assist in the pursuit at this point, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

After disabling the vehicle near Milo, the suspect began running on foot while shooting at a deputy. While the deputy was uninjured, the suspect was able to get away.

Shortly after however, a call for a stolen car came from Milo. Deputies regathered and tracked down the suspect once again for another pursuit. This time, the vehicle would become disabled in a rural Vernon County field but authorities would lose the suspect after a search.

Now, a farmer’s vehicle was reportedly stolen as indicated by a new call to authorities. A third pursuit began and BCSO said at one point, authorities fired at the suspect as they continued into Cedar County.

After the suspect’s vehicle crashed, the driver continued on foot again under the surveillance now of a MSHP helicopter. He was eventually caught and brought into custody.

The name of the suspect has still not been released. Formal charges are yet to be filed.