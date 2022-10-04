NEVADA, Mo. — The Board of Directors for the Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce announced their pick for new Executive Director.

Jessica Sloniker is a familiar face to Nevada; she was born and raised a Tiger; graduating from Nevada High School in 1999 and then later from Crowder College with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration, the chamber said in a release.

She began working in the community with her first job at the Fox Cinema movie theater, from there she has worked for local banks and insurance offices as well as co-owner of Daylight Donuts.

Sloniker has helped organized fundraisers and activities by being involved in local school PTO’s, athletics, and booster clubs. She also helps with the Vernon County 4-H program as a leader/volunteer as well as a member of the Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association.

“I look forward to continuing to grow my relationships with community members and businesses while building new relationships. I am excited to work on uniting our chamber members with other members as well as working closely with our city, county and area schools to make Nevada and Vernon County a thriving and inviting community for existing and future members and business.” stated Sloniker.