VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Route KK bridge over Dry Wood Creek west of Nevada will be closed while contractor crews rehabilitate the bridge. The closure may last up to 90 days and will be starting the week of April 24, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

A news release from the state warns drivers to take care and drive with caution as crews remove and replace the bridge deck/driving surface. The project also includes adding new barrier walls, object markers, and permanent striping.

All lanes of Vernon County Route KK will be closed where crews are working. Drivers can access the entrances at both ends of the bridge, but cannot drive through the work zone.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says “signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone however there is no signed detour. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes to avoid the work zone.”

The Dry Wood Creek bridge was built in 1960 and carries approximately 250 vehicles per day.