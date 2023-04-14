KSN/KODE— Beginning the week of April 24, traffic will remain one lane in each direction at mile marker 41, but will shift to the outside lanes while crews replace bridges over Freistatt Branch on I-44. These lane closures will remain until the project project is completed, which should be sometime in mid- to late June if there are no delays.

Mile Marker 41on I-44 is just west of Mt. Vernon.

Drivers can expect slowed traffic or delays. The state says road crews and large equipment will be near traffic so drivers should slow down and watch for workers. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone. Traffic fines double in construction zones on the roadway.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone. If you can, you should fine alternate routes during the project.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s website: This work is part of a three-year project to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across the Southwest District. Of the 25 bridges in the project, known as the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle, seven are mainline I-44 bridges, five are I-44 overpass bridges and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. 16 bridges will be replaced and nine bridges will receive major rehabilitation work.