VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash.

The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. There are no signed detours.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone. You can check MoDOT’s traveler Information map here for road closings/traffic routes.