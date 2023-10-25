NEVADA, Mo. — A southwest Missouri organization helps kids with special needs prepare for life after high school.

On My Own, Incorporated, in partnership with the Regional Transition Network, hosted a Youth Transition Fair in Nevada Wednesday. The fair is designed to help high school students ranging in age from freshmen through seniors make their post-graduation plans.

That means giving kids all kinds of options, like college, the job force, and even the military.

“We get to teach youth that have an IEP or 504, how are you going to plan, how are you going to make it after high school? What are you going to want, what career do you want? Do you want to live on your own? Do you need help? That’s what we’re here to teach students to do,” said Carrie Ragsdale, Program Coordinator with Missouri Parents Act.

“Some people don’t even know what they want to be yet, but if you look at other places you could decide what you want to be and everything,” said Kendall Grant, of Nevada.

On My Own is a non-profit, non-residential independent living center. It provides services to individuals with disabilities in Bates, Cedar, St. Clair, and Vernon counties.