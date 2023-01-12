VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12.

Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median.

This bridge was closed in 2022 so contractor crews could replace the bridge. This bridge was included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

This was the final bridge in the program to be completed in the Southwest District.