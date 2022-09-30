NEVADA, Mo. — Drivers should watch for contractor crews making sidewalk improvements and working close to traffic in Nevada in the coming weeks.

The improvements scheduled for the week of October 10th include making sidewalks, curb ramps, commercial entrances and pedestrian areas conform to ADA requirements along Ash Street.

Work will be done during daytime hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday) and some night work is possible at commercial entrances, MoDOT said in a release.

Drivers may encounter occasional lane closures and flaggers in areas where crews are working.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zones but there are no signed detours for this project.

The work is set to be done by March 15th, 2023 and will cost a total of $917,000.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for more information and other traffic impacts.