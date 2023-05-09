VERNON, CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A resurfacing project beginning the week of May 15 will cause lane closures and traffic delays on U.S. Route 54 in Vernon and Cedar counties according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

Road work will be done between 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Mondays – Fridays. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the areas that crews are working. All lanes will be open during the nighttime hours.

MoDOT recommends motor carrier traffic to seek alternate routes due to lane width restrictions.

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilots cars in the same areas. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones. There will be no signed detours.

The $4.2 million resurfacing project will include an overlay of new asphalt along U.S. Route 54 near I-49 in Nevada approximately 18 miles to near Missouri Route 32 in El Dorado Springs. Crews will also be adding new guardrails, permanent striping, and rumble strips in the areas. It is estimated this project will be completed by November 1, 2023.