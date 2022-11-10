NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon.
Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:
- Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54 in Nevada
- Northbound I-49 traffic directed along a signed detour using Loop 49 (Exit 101) on Austin Boulevard and Osage Boulevard back to I-49 (Exit 102B)
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone
- Drivers should find alternate route