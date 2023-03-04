VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — An event, in Vernon County shows people the importance of farming in their community. The City of Nevada hosted the 5th annual Farm-to-Fork Summit and Expo at the Nevada Community Center.

Guests got to enjoy keynote speakers discussing rotational grazing, cover crop basics, and bringing business back into small towns. They also explored different ways that farmers can regenerate or sustain their community.

“Today we just hope that people come away with some new knowledge of weather, soil science, or how to make a business plan or just transition into a new way of farming,” said Cristina Jopling, Food Value Chain Coordinator.

The event ended with a soil demonstration by Ray Archuleta from the documentary, “Kiss The Ground.”