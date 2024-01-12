NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County inmate dies while in custody and now the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday jail staff found the inmate in his cell deceased. Officials believe he died from an overdose.
Two other inmates were also found showing signs of drug overdose. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the inmate who died.