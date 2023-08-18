VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-part road project will soon be underway in Vernon County beginning the week of August 28, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a media release.

Crews will be resurfacing nearly 8 miles of Route T west of Nevada. Rebuilding work will begin on 0.6 mile of Route T between U.S. Route 54 and the ADM biodiesel plant. Then, contractors will add an overlay of asphalt from the ADM plant approximately 7.5 miles south to Vernon County Route FF. Crews will also install permanent striping and drainage pipes in the areas, MoDOT adds.

Traffic Impacts

Drivers can expect signs and message boards to alert them as they approach the work zones. While the rebuild is being completed, all lanes will be closed from 0.6 mile of Route T to U.S. Route 54 south to the biodiesel plant. A signed detour will direct drivers using Route 54, Missouri Route 43, and Cernon County Route KK. MoDOT anticipates this leg of the project will take approximately one month.

During the asphalt overlay of Route T, there will be no signed detours and MoDOT encourages drivers to find alternate routes. Route T will be reduced to one lane as crews are work during daytime hours. Pilot charges and flaggers will help direct traffic through the work zone. MoDOT reminds those entering work zones from side roads should wait for the pilot car. All lanes will be open at night.

The expected completion date for this project is November 1, 2023.