VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County Route BB from U.S. Route 54 (Austin Street) in Nevada south approximately 13 miles to Vernon County Route DD
Work is expected to begin the week of September 12th.
Contractor crews will replace the existing guardrail with a new guardrail along Route BB. This is part of a contract to resurface and replace guardrail along routes BB and W near Nevada.
Traffic impacts:
- Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are removing and installing guardrail
- Drivers will encounter flaggers where crews are working
- Work will be done during daytime hours; all lanes open to traffic at night
- No signed detour
- Drivers should find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts