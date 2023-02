VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — An on-ramp to I49 will be closed temporarily in Vernon County for repairs.

According to MoDOT, Vernon County Route DD (Waldo Road)-to-southbound I49 at Exit 91 south of Nevada will close for guardrail work on Tuesday, February 28th. The work is expected to last from noon to 2 PM.

There will be no signed detour and drivers are urged to find alternate routes. For more, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.