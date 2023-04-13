FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Fort Scott National Historic Site is continuing to give teens seeking summer employment a job opportunity.

There’s openings for six teenagers to participate in the Summer Youth Conservation Corps program. The program has been in existence for more than five years.

It’s an eight week program, from June 12th to August 4th, for ages 15 to 18. This year’s salary was raised from $10 to $15/hr. Shifts start at 8 AM and end at 4 PM.

Program Director Carl Brenner has expanded the job description making it more educational, with four curriculum focuses; leadership, historic preservation, stewardship and interpretation education. He said it’s a chance for students to expand their resumes.

“This does help build your resume. Very last week of this we go through resume building. Taking all of these experiences you’ve had and the experiences you received prior to this and putting together a resume so you can successfully compete. Maybe not for this job if you don’t want. But for anything, because we’re giving you experience in the trades, as well as in the sciences,” said Brenner.

No previous experience is required.

Anyone interested can follow a link to the program here.