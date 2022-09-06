VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic delays when contractor crews begin work to replace the bridge deck/driving surface on the I-49/Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad bridges in Nevada beginning the week of September 12th, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new latex concrete surface in the north- and southbound lanes.
The bridges are located just south of the I-49/Highland Avenue exit in Nevada.
Traffic impacts:
- One lane of I-49 will be CLOSED at a time
- Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone
- Drivers may experience traffic delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
This contract includes replacing the bridge deck/driving surfaces on two bridges on Missouri Route 96 over the MNA Railroad in Carthage. That work will start in the spring of 2023.
Project information:
- Prime contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Columbia
- Total project cost: $2 million
- Contract completion date: December 1, 2023