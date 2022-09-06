VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic delays when contractor crews begin work to replace the bridge deck/driving surface on the I-49/Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad bridges in Nevada beginning the week of September 12th, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will remove the bridge deck/driving surface and replace it with a new latex concrete surface in the north- and southbound lanes.

The bridges are located just south of the I-49/Highland Avenue exit in Nevada.

Traffic impacts:

One lane of I-49 will be CLOSED at a time

Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone

Drivers may experience traffic delays and are encouraged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

This contract includes replacing the bridge deck/driving surfaces on two bridges on Missouri Route 96 over the MNA Railroad in Carthage. That work will start in the spring of 2023.

Project information: