NEVADA, Mo. — Classes begin next week at Cottey College, and students will notice something new when they arrive on campus. It’s a new education lab inside the Blanche Skiff Ross Memorial Library. The entire basement, in fact, is now called the “Jann Rudd Weitzel Education Lab.” It’s named in honor of the college’s 12th president, who retired in June. The space will be used by education students to collaborate, as well as observe lessons and teach their own in a true K-12 setting.

“We want them to feel comfortable once they get out in the real world, real world and start teaching, right? So this provides them that realistic opportunity to practice the art of teaching, and a safe environment to get feedback from seasoned professionals,” said Dr, Kristina Adams, Cottey College.

Orientation for all Cottey students starts on Friday.

Classes begin next Tuesday.