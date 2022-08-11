NEVADA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri college is preparing to show students the wealth of opportunities in the area.

Cottey College will host the Nevada Community Dinner and Partner Fair next week. The decades-long tradition will bring together roughly 26 businesses, organizations, and other groups for first-year students and their families. The goal is to help those students feel more comfortable in the community and learn about resources that are available to them.

“Our students come from, not just nationwide within the United States, but we have many international students as well. So, even the students that are coming from within our state, Missouri, are not familiar with our community and it really helps them feel more at home in our community,” said Kim Severance, Cottey College Director of Career Services.

The event will be held Friday, August 19th at The Nevada Community Center from 6 to 8 P.M.