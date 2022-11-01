NEVADA, Mo. — The stage is set for a first at Cottey College in Nevada.

The theatre department will host its first-ever musical performance this weekend.

Production of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical”. Work started in August.

More than 50 students are part of it, be it actors or production, and some have multiple roles.

“So, I play Maleficent. I’m Mal’s mother…and I’ve also helped with hair design. I set the paint. I also did poster design and I’ve kinda just jumped into little areas that need help, so I kind of do a little bit of everything,” said Taylor Jordan, Actress/Crew Member.

“They may not always just be the lead performer. They might also do hair and makeup, or they might work on the set. So, when they leave Cottey, it’s really important to have those skills at hand, and I think we’re training them enough. This show is definitely an example of a community coming together to make it happen,” said Laura Chaney, Show Director.

Showtimes are 7:30 this Friday and Saturday nights, 2 o’clock matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for Cottey students and senior citizens and $10 for the general public.