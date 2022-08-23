NEVADA, Mo. — The future of the Barone Alzheimer’s Care Center in Nevada and its residents is still up in the air.

Things got heated during last week’s city council meeting with family members of residents voicing their concerns over what they call mismanagement by the facility’s long-term board. The facility was, again, the topic of Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The city gave $100,000 in ARPA funds to Barone and a nursing home in town, Moore-Few Care Center. But city officials say they’re not sure how those funds were allocated by the interim CEO of the long-term board, Gene Vestal. Council members decided to postpone a vote on an ordinance to repeal those funds. They want more time to find out where the money was spent.

As for Vestal, a motion was passed last week to add his termination to Tuesday night’s agenda. But Mayor George Knox told us the motion was reversed.

“I made a motion that was not proper, and it died for lack of a second, so, we’ll see if that happens sometime in the near future or not,” said George Knox, Mayor, City of Nevada.

As of now, it is unclear what the future holds for the Alzheimer’s facility. The original proposal called for its residents to be moved to Moore-Few.

The next city council meeting is on September 13th.