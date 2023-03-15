NEVADA, Mo. — Businesses helping businesses. It’s something that happened, today, in Nevada.

Hosted by the home healthcare service On my Own, this event was tabbed a Business Resource Share.

Business owners and employees all get together to brainstorm, learn and share ideas and strategies.

“The benefits from this resource share are absolutely unlimited. I mean you got to think we work with businesses and organizations regularly but to actually know all of the realms of services that they can help these specific people. It’s unlimited. This is great, the community needs this. We hope to do this every year in all of our communities,” said Kalli Gober, Networking and community relations of On my Own Inc.

Today’s event attracted representatives from more than 40 businesses and organizations.