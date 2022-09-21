NEVADA, Mo. — Call it “MURF money” in Nevada. Financial assistance for a project in the works. The Arvest Foundation, Wednesday, donated $10,000 to the Nevada-Vernon County Community Foundation. It’s in the midst of a year-long fundraising campaign to construct a new MURF — or multi-use recreational facility.

It would include pickleball courts on the property in the 200-block of north Main Street — the site of the old First Baptist Church. It would also include new basketball and tennis courts around the Walton Lake area.

“We have a goal of $1,000,000 to create this awesome project, and so with the help of Arvest Bank and their generous donation of $10,000, with other gifts that we’ve had from the community, we have about $900,000 left to go, so look at us. We’re well on our way. We’ve very excited. We know it’s totally doable. We know this will be great for Nevada,” said Amy Bishop, NVCCF.

“Well, that’s kind of the mission of Arvest as a whole, you know, we live here, too. You know, we care about the community, as well, and so any opportunity that we can jump in and support youth and the older generation and also support jobs and economic development, is going to be something we want to do,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

The hope is to physically break ground on the project next summer.