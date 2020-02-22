VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — One Vernon County native steps up for a big role in the economic development field.

Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission and Build V-C hire Brian Vickers of Vernon County to become the Economic Development Director.

Vickers graduated from El Dorado Springs High School and is currently studying political science and small town planning and development at Missouri State University.

Once in the position, Vickers wants to develop the work force by investing in big and small businesses.

And even though he’s younger than most of his colleagues, he’s ready to bring a new perspective to the position.

Ben Vickers, Vernon County Economic Development Director, said,”I’m a sixth generation to be born on a farm in Vernon county, so I know the people and I know the area and I know my stuff when it comes to political science, city planning, and I feel up to the task.”

Vickers will now be working part time as the Vernon County Economic Developer.

He’ll transition to full time in June after graduation from Missouri State University in May.