Vernon County man found hiding under bed, arrested after 6-day crime spree

RICHARDS, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say went on a 6-day crime spree.

Taylor Robinson, 27, of Richards, Missouri has been taken into custody, suspected to be involved in several theft investigations within the last week.

ARRESTED: Taylor Robinson

On the morning of December 13th, the Sheriff’s Office says deputies took two separate reports of vehicles stolen in rural Schell City and rural Richards.

Both vehicles were later found abandoned.

Detectives soon received information about a possible suspect and a citizen helped locate him.

The suspect was found at a residence in Nevada, hiding under a bed and was taken into custody. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher

Detectives found a stolen firearm and multiple items believed to be stolen from several other cases in the county.

Upon further investigation, detective linked and recovered three additional vehicles that had been reported stolen from the City of Nevada to Robinson.

This is the first time we have worked a case where 5 vehicles stolen within a week were linked to the same suspect. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher

Robinson is currently on Probation for previous convictions of stealing a motor vehicle.

He is also charged with:

5 Counts of Stealing- Motor Vehicle (Class B Felony)

2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Class D Felony)

1 Count of Stealing- Firearm (Class D Felony)

Robinson is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail with a $30,000 cash only bond.