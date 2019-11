VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A 45-year-old man from El Dorado Springs, Missouri died on Nov. 9 after a single-vehicle crash involving a deer.

Travis Bryson was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban on US 54, two miles west of El Dorado Springs when he struck a deer, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m.

Bryson was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. by Dr. Robert Hockman at Cedar County Memorial.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.