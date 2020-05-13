Vernon County Man Charged in Stabbing

SHELDON, Mo. — A Sheldon man is behind bars after reportedly stabbing a family member.

20-year-old Wesley Campbell of Sheldon is in custody after police arrested him late Monday night following a stabbing at W. Commercial Street in Sheldon.

Campbell fled the scene but was located by responding deputies and arrested without incident.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred after a verbal disagreement between Campbell and a family member.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Campbell is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.