Vernon County Farmers Market returns this season

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — For the first time in over a year, one Southwest Missouri farmers market will be in full swing.

The Vernon County farmers market is now open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Vernon County fairgrounds and Tuesdays at the Nevada Regional Medical Center parking lot. This comes after it was shut down for a big portion of last year due to covid.

It will be open until October and those who attend can find items such as baked goods, honey, fresh produce and even leather.

Sheree Gayman – Executive Director Of Nevada/Vernon County Chamber Of Commerce, said, “It’s extremely important to have a fresh source of produce and a fresh source for goods in your community, and a lot of people do shop there. It also is, the E.B.T’s are available there as well, so if you are on food assistance, you can use that there for your fresh produce as well.”

Gayman adds they had a lot of challenges last year, so she’s excited things are starting to get back to normal.