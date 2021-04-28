Vernon County Fair looking for rodeo royalty

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — If your son or daughter would like to be a part of rodeo royalty, look no further than Vernon County.

The Vernon County Youth Fair board is looking for prince, princess, king and queen candidates for its annual rodeo. It runs June 3rd through June 5th. Candidates need to be between the ages of 6 and 13 for prince and princess – and between the ages of 14 and 21 for king and queen.

It’s open to anyone.

Winners will be selected based on ticket sales, horsemanship and a q&a.

For more information:

Ranae Luther 417-321-1782

Katelynn Smith

417-448-7899

Lori Chadd

417-321-2230