Vernon Co. Arson Suspect Arrested

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested a suspected arson following a fire at in rural Milo, MO.

In April, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office along with rural Fire Departments responded to a report of a fire at a vacant residence on E. E Hwy in rural Milo, MO.

The residence was a total loss due to the fire.

A suspect, however, was able to be identified through a photo captured by a camera on the property.

Trenton McCowan

“The photo was put on our Facebook page and within minutes, we were able to get the suspect identified with the help of the public”, says Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Vernon County Detectives began an investigation that consisted of multiple field interviews and received a search warrant to obtain the suspect’s historical location information from his cell phone to gain evidence against the suspect.

29-year-old Trenton McCowan of El Dorado Springs was identified as the suspected arsonist.

Monday, Courts issued an arrest warrant charging McCowan with 2nd Degree Arson. That afternoon, Vernon County Detectives were able to locate McCowan in El Dorado Springs and conduct surveillance nearby while the El Dorado Springs PD was able to take him into custody.

McCowan is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.