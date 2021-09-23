Verdict Reached in Stephen Thompson Murder Trial

JOPLIN, Mo. — After less than two hours of deliberating a jury has found Stephen Thompson guilty of charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree assault. Those charges are in connection to a June 10, 2015 shooting that left Carissa Gerard dead and Kristina Thompson seriously injured.

The trial began Monday with prosecutors calling several witnesses to the stand over a two days. Those witnesses included the Joplin police officer who first arrived on the scene, the officer who put him in handcuffs, the officer who drove him from the scene in a police car and the officer who interrogated him. Jurors also heard the neighbor who found Kristina Thompson injured and rendered her aid. They also heard from Kristina Thompson herself.

The defense got the chance to put their case before the jury on Wednesday, bringing up several witnesses of their own. Those included a neighbor who saw Stephen Thompson moments after the shooting, Thompson’s former parole officer and the man who adopted Thompson’s son.

On Wednesday, attorneys on both sides got the chance to give their final arguments before handing the case over to the jury. The prosecution painted a picture of man who not only meant to kill the two women, but planned the murders ahead of time. While the defense argued that Thompson “wasn’t in a good place” and what happened was a “snowball” effect of everything going on around him.