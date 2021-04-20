Verdict reached in Chauvin trial, expected to be read Tuesday afternoon

FILE – In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (WFLA) – The jury has reached a verdict at murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death.

The verdict is expected to be read Tuesday afternoon.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and that he believed the case, which has gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, to be “overwhelming.”

Biden, ahead of a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office, told reporters that he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of George Floyd, who died with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He confirmed that he called Floyd’s family on Monday to offer prayers and said he “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”