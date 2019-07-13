Vehicle Throwing Money Out of the Window During Police Pursuit

(Webb City, Mo.) — It’s common during a police pursuit you will have subjects throw items from a vehicle, most usually drugs.

Sgt Travis Osterman of the Webb City Police Department tell us Friday night they were, “investigating counterfeit bills,” being thrown from this vehicle, silver Nissan Versa, during pursuit.

9:40 PM, Friday night, WCPD responded to a call of a disturbance to 337 S Main, Casey’s. With two vehicles involved in the disturbance and numerous people, only one officer on scene, the silver Nissan decided to leave.

As the second officer arrived and went to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle it fled, initiating a pursuit.

TWO IN CUSTODY, NAMES WITHHELD PENDING CHARGES**

Female driver held on a Felony Probation & Parole Warrant and facing Resisting Arrest

and facing Male passenger in custody, not charged at this time

NOTE: **Investigating case and charges for counterfeiting and forged instruments

PATH OF THE PURSUIT

337 S Main, Webb City, Casey’s General Store

Silver Nissan Versa fled various side streets, located traveling

Main Street east in Carterville

171 west

Driver then made the interchange and traveled 249 south

Exited I-44 east

Immediately took next ramp and 249 north

Driver speeds topping 80 mph

Driver takes 171 east towards Carterville

171 east exit to HH

AA south towards Prosperity

Successful spikes deployed at Zora, unknown agency

Successful spikes deployed at E Newman, Duenweg PD

Newman Rd west towards Joplin, disabled vehicle, 3 flats

[end of pursuit near 5100 E Newman Rd, Jasper Co., Mo.]

ASSISTING AGENCIES

Webb City PD were assisted by the following agencies, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Duenweg Police Department, & Missouri State Highway Patrol. The pursuit lasted about 25 minutes top speeds about 80 mph.