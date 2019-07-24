Vehicle pursuit lands two in jail on drug charges

Around 9:10 Tuesday night, a Joplin Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle at 7th Street and Wall Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled from officers. Several items were thrown from the vehicle, which were later identified as drug paraphernalia.

Officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices and stop the vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Michigan Ave. The driver, Michael Lawrence, 59, of Carthage, was taken into custody. The passenger, Kimberly Leach, 53, of Joplin, was also arrested.

Lawrence was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, felony resisting, driving under the influence of drugs, parole violation warrant, and felony driving while revoked. Leach was charged with possession of a controlled substance.