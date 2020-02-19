Vehicle pursuit and manhunt lead to three people behind bars in Labette Co.

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — Three people are booked into Labette County Jail following an early morning pursuit and afternoon manhunt Tuesday.

At about 5:45 A.M., Labette County Sheriff Deputies initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle after the vehicle passed a Deputy at 114 MPH while driving eastbound on 24000 Rd near Harper Rd.

The suspect vehicle was pursued for about 11 miles, traversing paved and gravel roads before losing control and wrecking at the T-intersection of 21000 Rd. and Kiowa Rd. At that point, the suspects began to flee law enforcement on foot. Labette County Dispatch was informed the vehicle was in the process of being reported stolen from Cherryvale, KS.

While searching for the suspects, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received information that a yellow vehicle was possibly en route to aid the suspects in avoiding apprehension.

At about 7:05 A.M. a Labette County Deputy located a yellow 2006 Chevy Aveo near 19000 Rd and Harper Rd. As the Deputy was approaching the Chevy Aveo, it began to drive off. Around 7:10 A.M. near the intersection of 22000 Rd. and Gray Rd, a high-risk vehicle stop was performed on the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as Taren Savage, of Parsons, KS, and Jordan Marshall, of Cherryvale, KS. While the two were detained and questioned, Deputies were able to obtain the identity on one of the suspects from the vehicle pursuit as Tyler Hale, of Elk City, KS.

Taren Savage was released following the investigation, Jordan Marshall was taken into custody and turned over to Cherryvale Police Department, as he was wanted for a prior burglary that was committed in Cherryvale, KS.

As the searched continued for the suspects, Labette County Dispatch received a report of a man flagging down motorist near 20000 Rd and Kiowa Rd. Labette County Deputies responded to the area and located Benjamin Whitaker, of Independence, KS. Whitaker was arrested for an outstanding Kansas Parole Warrant and was later identified as the second suspect from the vehicle pursuit.

At 2:00 P.M. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers relocated the yellow 2006 Chevy Aveo near 18000 Rd. and Brown Rd. As the Trooper conducted a traffic stop, the occupants exited and ran into a wooded area. After about a 45-minute manhunt, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers took Tyler Hale and Taren Savage into custody after being found hiding in a camper trailer within a mile of the traffic stop.

Benjamin Whitaker was booked into the Labette County Jail for Kansas Parole Warrant, possession of stolen property and felony interference with a Law Enforcement Official.

Tyler Hale was booked into the Labette County Jail for possession of stolen property and felony interference with a Law Enforcement Official.

Taren Savage was booked in the Labette County Jail for Felony Obstructing Apprehensions.

Charges are being filed with Labette County Attorney’s Office and the investigation is on-going.