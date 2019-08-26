Vehicle left roadway then into the trees

MSHP tell us, single vehicle crash with one occupant, now transported by air ambulance

(Rural Jasper County, Mo.) — A rural Carthage tipster told us about a single vehicle crash. Images are shocking, the damage makes it unrecognizable to most people. It’s pieces of metal in the trees.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us on the scene the crash was reported by a passerby. The lone occupant was extricated and transported via air ambulance. Status is unknown at this time.

The crash occurred on a county road and the vehicle left the roadway into the trees. The vehicle disintegrated. You can see in our early images.

This is not a fatality crash, The time of the crash is unknown. It’s possible the person could have been trapped for hours. Family has not been notified of this crash.

We will update our story on Four States Home Page when more information is released by the MSHP.