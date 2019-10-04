Vehicle Launches Over Fence; Crashes in Field Beyond

Despite flying through the air an undetermined distance and rolling, no reported injuries

(JASPER Co.) — Shortly after 10:30 AM on Thursday morning a tipster messaged us saying an eastbound vehicle had left the roadway on W 7th and appeared to crash behind a fence.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are processing this as a crash. Located near 6100 West 7th Street.

Another unnamed tipster sent us photos of the vehicle and the possible path it took to end up behind that fence. She said the SUV would have been air-born to make it over the fence by hitting a culvert.

Carl Junction Fire Protection District were leaving the scene as well as METS Ambulance when our Joplin News First camera arrived. There are no injuries to driver or occupant(s).

The official findings of the MSHP Trooper are not released but it appears to not have damaged the fence. The SUV would have had to travel over it.

