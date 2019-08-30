Vehicle Fire aka ‘Rolling Fireball’ As one Youth Football Player Describes

Hundreds of kids practicing football and cheer witnessed the fire

(JOPLIN, Mo) – Redings Mill Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle fire near South Middle School at 7:05 PM Thursday night. Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Joplin Area Youth Football & Cheer practices were HOT Thursday night. Hundreds of 3rd-6th graders witnessed a rolling car fire at South Middle School. No injuries to the driver. @joplinnewsfirst #carbq https://t.co/U1c2Q9U1aL pic.twitter.com/kJh45Rf8Pq — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) August 30, 2019

A single male occupant of a vehicle turned off of the 500 block of East 50th due to smoke and flames coming from under the hood. He abandoned the car when the fire was too intense. After becoming fully engulfed it began to roll downhill.

Joplin Area Youth Football practice and Joplin Area Youth Cheerleader practice was happening within sight of the “rolling fireball” as one youth described it to us.

The vehicle rolled and struck two parked vehicles. One was able to back away from the fire. The other was damaged.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Redings Mill Fire Department are investigating the cause.

No one was injured.

Thanks for the video submissions!