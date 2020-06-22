Vehicle crashes into apartment complex

by: Lauren Johnson

JOPLIN, Mo. — Apartment residents were awakened by a vehicle crashing into their complex this morning in Joplin.

Around 1:30 A.M., the Joplin Fire Department and Ems were called to an apartment building located at East 15th and South Illinois.

There they found a black BMW that was halfway embedded in the structure.

The male who was driving the vehicle was the only passenger inside, he was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No one living inside the complex was injured in the crash.

