BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. –The Baxter Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help involving a string of vehicle break-ins.

Officials say the crimes started Thursday night on the southeast part of town.

Dozens of vehicles have been broken into, and numerous items have been taken.

Police are reminding folks to remove any valuables and to lock the doors to their vehicles.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the Baxter Springs Police Department 620-856-2146.