Various hummus and dips recalled due to listeria risk

Pita Pal Foods, LP has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019.

The recall comes after concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products.

Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information on the listed products, click here.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.